Thursday May 04, 2023
Ed Sheeran 'so upset' after missing grandmother's funeral for copyright battle

Thursday May 04, 2023

Ed Sheeran has reportedly missed his late grandmother's funeral due to legal battle of copyrights.

The singer has skipped his 98-year-old relative's last rites due to his summon to the court at Manhattan.

Speaking about his regret, father John Sheeran told guests at the service.

“I am very sad that our son Edward is unable to be here today. He’s so upset that he cannot be present — he has to be thousands of miles away in a court in America defending his integrity,” reports Daily Mail. 

The funeral took place in Ireland on Wednesday. 

John added in his eulogy: “I know he is comforted by the fact that he was able to spend some precious time alone with his grandma just a month ago.”

Meanwhile, Ed is fighting a copyright battle with Marvin Gaye's daughter, for allegedly copying his 2014 song 'Let's Get It On' to create his track 'Thinking Out Loud.' 

