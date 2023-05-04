 
Royals
Thursday May 04, 2023
Meghan Markle to 'Instagram herself' into King Charles coronation?

Meghan Markle has been adviced to lay low before King Charles coronation, says expert.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has signed a new deal with agency WME, has been told to keep mum over the most-awaited event.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward tells Sky News: "Meghan Markle, she's not going to be there (at the Coronation). She has signed up with a new talent agency.

"Do we expect her to Instagram herself into the event somehow?"

Seward replied: "I don't think so. I think that Meghan Markle will be taking it very, very gently.

"The William Morris agency that she has signed up with, I think they are going to let her know she's not one of the most popular women in the world at the moment.

"That is their job - to reinstate her in the popularity stakes - but it seems to me that Harry doesn't have a great deal to do with this.

"They are taking on their Archewell Foundation, but there is very little mention of Harry so he has been a bit side-lined here. However, he is useful because he is the one with the title."

Other celebrities who are represented by WME include Rihanna, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Matt Damon.

