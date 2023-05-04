Meghan Markle to 'Instagram herself' into King Charles coronation?

Meghan Markle has been adviced to lay low before King Charles coronation, says expert.



The Duchess of Sussex, who has signed a new deal with agency WME, has been told to keep mum over the most-awaited event.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward tells Sky News: "Meghan Markle, she's not going to be there (at the Coronation). She has signed up with a new talent agency.

"Do we expect her to Instagram herself into the event somehow?"

Seward replied: "I don't think so. I think that Meghan Markle will be taking it very, very gently.

"The William Morris agency that she has signed up with, I think they are going to let her know she's not one of the most popular women in the world at the moment.



"That is their job - to reinstate her in the popularity stakes - but it seems to me that Harry doesn't have a great deal to do with this.

"They are taking on their Archewell Foundation, but there is very little mention of Harry so he has been a bit side-lined here. However, he is useful because he is the one with the title."

Other celebrities who are represented by WME include Rihanna, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Matt Damon.