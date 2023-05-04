 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday May 04, 2023
By
Web Desk

Hayley Kiyoko brings drag queens despite police threats

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 04, 2023

Hayley Kiyoko brings drag queens despite police threats
Hayley Kiyoko brings drag queens despite police threats

Hayley Kiyoko slammed the law against drag shows after her concert in Nashville featured two drag queens.

The What I Need singer took to Instagram to reveal that before the show's start, an "undercover cop" told her about possible legal action against her for including drag performance.

"I'm so sorry to my community, and I'm just devastated," the teary-eyed singer said, who is a homosexual woman, adding, "This is not right. It's not okay."

The 32-year-old informed the local drag queens LiberTea and Ivy St. James about the warning. 

Still, they chose to go ahead with the performance.

"They showed no fear and said they wanted to continue with the show and come out on stage," Kiyoko captioned the post.

According to CBS, a Nashville police spokesperson refuted Kiyoko's version, adding, "we wouldn't do this to begin with," and quoted the federal judge's stay after Republican Governor Bill Lee signed the law in Tennessee banning "adult cabaret" in public.

It is pertinent to mention here the stay order will expire on May 26, after Memphis's LGBTQ+ theater company took the Gov. order in court, arguing it violated the First Amendment.

More From Entertainment:

Billie Eilish breaks Met Gala rule as she shares bathroom with Elle Fanning, Halle Bailey

Billie Eilish breaks Met Gala rule as she shares bathroom with Elle Fanning, Halle Bailey
Lionel Richie makes blunder while meeting with Camilla at Buckingham palace

Lionel Richie makes blunder while meeting with Camilla at Buckingham palace

Jamie Foxx's family asks for prayers after actor's 'serious medical complication'

Jamie Foxx's family asks for prayers after actor's 'serious medical complication'
Ben Affleck spills beans on scrapped 'Batman'

Ben Affleck spills beans on scrapped 'Batman'

Woody Harrelson has proof that Matthew McConaughey is his brother

Woody Harrelson has proof that Matthew McConaughey is his brother
Freddie Flintoff’s future at 'Top Gear' at stake after life-threatening crash

Freddie Flintoff’s future at 'Top Gear' at stake after life-threatening crash
Cannes Film Festival to honour Michael Douglas with honorary Palme d'Or

Cannes Film Festival to honour Michael Douglas with honorary Palme d'Or
Peacock's 'Based on a True Story' to premiere in June: FIRST LOOK

Peacock's 'Based on a True Story' to premiere in June: FIRST LOOK
BTS Suga's

BTS Suga's "D-Day" producer shares his surprising first impression of rapper
Vanessa Kirby explains how she copes with ‘self-doubt’ in childhood

Vanessa Kirby explains how she copes with ‘self-doubt’ in childhood
Emma Watson finally goes back to school

Emma Watson finally goes back to school
Nicolas Cage shares shocking revelation about childhood memory

Nicolas Cage shares shocking revelation about childhood memory