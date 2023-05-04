Hayley Kiyoko brings drag queens despite police threats

Hayley Kiyoko slammed the law against drag shows after her concert in Nashville featured two drag queens.

The What I Need singer took to Instagram to reveal that before the show's start, an "undercover cop" told her about possible legal action against her for including drag performance.

"I'm so sorry to my community, and I'm just devastated," the teary-eyed singer said, who is a homosexual woman, adding, "This is not right. It's not okay."



The 32-year-old informed the local drag queens LiberTea and Ivy St. James about the warning.

Still, they chose to go ahead with the performance.



"They showed no fear and said they wanted to continue with the show and come out on stage," Kiyoko captioned the post.

According to CBS, a Nashville police spokesperson refuted Kiyoko's version, adding, "we wouldn't do this to begin with," and quoted the federal judge's stay after Republican Governor Bill Lee signed the law in Tennessee banning "adult cabaret" in public.

It is pertinent to mention here the stay order will expire on May 26, after Memphis's LGBTQ+ theater company took the Gov. order in court, arguing it violated the First Amendment.