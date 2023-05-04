Stephen Tompkinson faces trial over 'punch' to drunk man

Stephen Tompkinson has punched a drunken man after he caused uproar outside his home, leaving him with traumatic brain injuries, a court has heard.

The DCI Banks star is facing a trial of inflicting grievous bodily harm on Karl Poole on 30 May 2021.

The British native denied the accusations and told police his action was self-defense.

Prosecutor Michael Bunch apprised the court that before confronting two drunk men, the 57-year-old that the 57-year-old informed the police around 05:30.

The Sherwood star told officers thst he told the drunken men to "move on" from his private property while taking a bottle of Jagermeister.

In the call, which played in the court, the actor was heard saying that he had "two incapable drunks" outside his house and that one was "just in his underwear."

"I've asked them to move. They can't move," the British native informed the police.

Meanwhile, Mr. Poole and his friend, Andrew Hall, have been intoxicated since midnight as they went to the beach for the sunrise before returning to Mr. Hall's house on foot; where they encounter Mr. Tompkinson's home on the way, the jury has heard.