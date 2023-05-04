 
Thursday May 04, 2023
Drag Couenne discusses title of ‘first drag star in Belgium’

Drag Couenne further explained what makes Belgium drag so unique when compared to other countries
Drag Couenne, the winner of Race Belgique, discusses their title as the first drag star of Belgium in an exclusive interview with Pop Crave.

They revealed their plans of spreading the word about Belgium drag culture and what life’s been like after their win. “My life has been hectic since the finale. I’m working so much, between drag shows and theater at night and interviews and media appearances during the day. I don’t get that much sleep, but I’m loving it.”

They listed their central goals for the future as well, saying: “I want Belgian drag to keep diversifying. I want drag artists to be better paid for their art. I want Belgian drag to be more represented abroad.”

Drag Couenne further explained what makes Belgium drag so unique when compared to other countries: 

“Due to its geographical situation, Belgium is a country with a lot of compromises: three official languages, different cultures, etc. We are in between bigger countries with strong identities. That’s why Belgian drag has no borders and no limits. We’re the champions of self-mockery; we don’t take ourselves too seriously. That’s why we have a lot of drag queens and monsters.”

