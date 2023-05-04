 
Former One Direction member Niall Horan announces new tour

He previously announced that he would be coming out with his third studio album

Ex-star of the boy band One Direction Niall Horan confirms that he plans to go on tour soon in a new interview with Pride Magazine. Although he did not give a fixed date for his plans, nor any idea of which cities he would visit.

"There’s a tour in the pipeline. I’m working on it right now and I’ll be letting people know hopefully soon,” he explained. “It’ll be just good to get back on the road doing what I love. Doing shows all over the world is something that I just can’t wait to do again. It’s the best feeling.”

He previously announced that he would be coming out with his third studio album named The Show. According to Niall, the album will showcase his evolution as an artist and his sound: “Fans are getting a new version of me [and] the gradual progression that I’ve been able to make musically and as a person over the last five years.”

He further added: “It’s definitely a more mature sound, but it’s still me! It sounds different, but it’s still Niall.”

