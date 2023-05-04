 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday May 04, 2023
By
Web Desk

K-pop group Kep1er’s Bahiyyih to not participate in their Japan shows

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 04, 2023

Her agency announced that she will be sitting out the Kep1er Japan 2nd Single ‘FLY-BY’ Debut Showcase
Her agency announced that she will be sitting out the Kep1er Japan 2nd Single ‘FLY-BY’ Debut Showcase 

K-pop group Kep1er’s Bahiyyih will not be a part of the group’s shows in Japan due to the death of a family member.

Her agency announced that she will be sitting out the Kep1er Japan 2nd Single ‘FLY-BY’ Debut Showcase set for May 4th and 5th in the city Yokohama.

“Hello.

This is WAKEONE and SWING Entertainment.

We regret to inform you that Huening Bahiyyih, one of our members, will be unable to participate in the “Kep1er Japan 2nd Single ‘FLY-BY’ Debut Showcase” scheduled for May 4-5th in Yokohama, due to the loss of a family member.

We apologize to the fans who might have been waiting for this event, and we ask for your kind understanding during this difficult time for Huening Bahiyyih and her family. She will participate in a separate schedule for this event, and we will provide further notice on the additional event soon.

Once again, we ask for your deep understanding, and we send our deepest condolences to Huening Bahiyyih and her family.”

More From Entertainment:

Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya prepare for war in 'Dune: Part two'

Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya prepare for war in 'Dune: Part two'
James Gunn nearly killed off Gamora in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2'

James Gunn nearly killed off Gamora in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2'
Jennifer Lopez addresses parenting two teenagers: ‘it’s challenging’

Jennifer Lopez addresses parenting two teenagers: ‘it’s challenging’
Whoopi Goldberg’s shocking revelation on career change: Deets inside

Whoopi Goldberg’s shocking revelation on career change: Deets inside
Mark Wahlberg shares his two cents on Hollywood Ozempic trend

Mark Wahlberg shares his two cents on Hollywood Ozempic trend
Doja Cat speaks out about feline Met Gala debut

Doja Cat speaks out about feline Met Gala debut
K-pop idol Jinyoung’s agency gives statement on his enlistment

K-pop idol Jinyoung’s agency gives statement on his enlistment
Former One Direction member Niall Horan announces new tour

Former One Direction member Niall Horan announces new tour
Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame inducts first female rapper with Missy Elliott

Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame inducts first female rapper with Missy Elliott

Snoop Dogg backs Writers Guild strike

Snoop Dogg backs Writers Guild strike
Drag Couenne discusses title of ‘first drag star in Belgium’

Drag Couenne discusses title of ‘first drag star in Belgium’
Chris Pratt confesses Arnold Schwarzenegger’s support ‘means the world’

Chris Pratt confesses Arnold Schwarzenegger’s support ‘means the world’