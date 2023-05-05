'Double standards' of judiciary have harmed Pakistan: PM Shehbaz

Shehbaz Sharif slams courts for display of "double standards" of justice.

PPP, PML-N leaders jailed during PTI term, with no recourse to justice, says PM.

Says PDM government is "determined" to resolve current problems.

LONDON: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said "double standards" of the judiciary have harmed Pakistan in an irreparable way and the only way forward is equality of justice.



Speaking to the media here, the prime minister said that the "double standards" of the judiciary are not acceptable and such trends of courts having "likes and dislikes" are harmful to any society.

PM Shehbaz spoke to the media as he arrived at the Avenfield flats to have dinner with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and his family.

The PM was accompanied by his son Suleman Sharif and his wife.

The prime minister — referring to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and his supporters getting extraordinary relief from courts — said that "double standards" of justice had been on display in the recent past where courts have been dishing out bails to the PTI leader, day in and day out.

The premier contrasted this with the jailing, arresting, and persecution of leaders of the former opposition parties — Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), and PML-N — and others opposed to Imran Khan during the PTI's term in power.

He also referred to the arrests of PPP’s Faryal Talpur and Maryam Nawaz Sharif — while she was visiting her father in jail.

The PM said the opposition leaders were jailed and they had no recourse to justice.

While the opposition leaders faced tribulations and persecution at the hands of PTI and the courts, the PM said, there was no justice available to them and no one listened to their pleas.

“These days courts are giving bails, day and night. These are double standards and people don’t like it.”

The PM said that there is a collective need to play a role in the supremacy of the Constitution, adding that justice should not only be done but also should be seen to be done.

When asked about the tussle between the judiciary and the parliament, the premier said there would be no compromise on the supremacy of the Constitution and the parliament as enshrined in the Constitution.

He said that the Constitution of Pakistan gives rights to the parliament and these rights cannot be snatched.

“The parliament is playing its full role at this time,” he said.

PM Shehbaz said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government is determined to “resolve the current problems of Pakistan; we are trying our best and we will Inshallah overcome these crises. Pakistan will progress and attain its rightful place.”

He further added that a record wheat production had been recorded in the country last year as compared to the 10 years before that.

"This is Allah’s blessing on us and a welcome development. We are working hard to resolve all problems.”

The prime minister touched down in the United Kingdom's capital London on Wednesday evening to represent Pakistan at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III.

He said he would be representing Pakistan at King Charles' coronation and would attend a meeting of the heads of Commonwealth countries on Friday.

Some 2,000 guests, including global royalty and world leaders, will be at Saturday's event in central London, with huge crowds lining the route to and from Buckingham Palace.

He is expected to return to Pakistan on Monday.

