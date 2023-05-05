 
Taylor Swift, new beau Matty Healy planning to go public with their romance

File Footage 

Taylor Swift is all set to go public with her new lover Matty Healy just two months after she broke up with boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker and The 1975 frontman reportedly “coming out” on-stage during the singer’s forthcoming show in Nashville amid her Eras tour.

Healy will perform two of Swift’s songs as he will appear on stage as a guest just like she did when she sang two 1975 numbers at their London concert back in February.

“Taylor and Matty have been planning their 'coming out' for a few weeks now, and are really excited just to go public with their love,” a source told The Sun.

“Neither of them want any secrets, or to hide away. The plan is for Matty to walk out on stage mid-show and play two songs,” the insider said.

“They will chat to the audience and, at present, the idea is for them to confirm their romance with some kind of PDA — public display of affection. It won't be anything remotely cheesy though.”

This comes a week after it was revealed that Swift has moved on with the musician after parting ways with Alwyn.

Earlier this week, an insider close to the superstar told the publication, “She and Matty are madly in love. It’s super-early days, but it feels right.”

The source said Swift and Healy were romantically involved with each other almost ten years ago but it was a “very brief” relationship but “timings just didn’t work out” for the duo then.

It was also reported that Swift’s breakup with Alwyn happened in February, hence, there was “absolutely no crossover” when she started dating Healy.


