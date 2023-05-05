 
Friday May 05, 2023
‘The Little Mermaid’ live adaptation predicted to bring $110 million on opening weekend

If it manages to bring in the amount predicted, it will be the 8th biggest film to debut on Memorial Day
The Little Mermaid live adaptation is set to bring in a whopping $110 million in its four-day opening. The film will be premiering during the Memorial Day weekend.

If it does manage to bring in the amount predicted, it will become the 8th biggest film to debut during Memorial Day. The current biggest film is Top Gun: Maverick which went on to bring in $160.5 million with its four-day opening.

The film will star actress and singer Halle Bailey as the main character Ariel, with Melissa McCarthy playing the antagonist of the film, Ursula. Jonah Hauer-King will play Ariel’s love interest Eric, King Triton will be portrayed by Javier Bardem and Daveed Diggs will star as Sebastian.

The composer of the original movie Daveed Diggs remade the score for the adaptation with Hamilton writer and star Lin Manuel Miranda creating original tracks.

