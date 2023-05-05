 
menu menu menu
Royals
Friday May 05, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘can’t prove she’s on ‘psychological last-legs’

By
Web Desk

Friday May 05, 2023

Meghan Markle has just been warned that her claims about being on her ‘psychological last-legs is a little hard to square with’ given King Charles’ lack of any reaction.

Sky News contributor and cultural commentator Nicholas Sheppard issued these claims.

He believes During the royal fallout, the ‘establishment’ faction of Charles and William took the conservative approach, relying on the entrenched good-will toward the institution, taking the longer view – which is always the best bet when it comes to such royal dramas.”

“All the while, they maintained a clockwork schedule of duties, adhering to that enduring royal motto: ‘never complain, never explain’.”

“This approach, which everyone knew would inevitably be the successful one, also had the subliminal effect of undermining he also added “Harry and Meghan’s assertions about ‘survival’ and ‘escape’ and being on their psychological last-legs – dramatic notions a little hard to square with the balding, jeans-wearing Dad posing with his three kids in holiday photoshoots, the kids hoisted into trees, beaming with gap-toothed smiles, or Charles sauntering about with Camilla at church services and examining dialysis machines.”

More From Royals:

Prince William, Kate Middleton marital struggles heightened amid Prince Harry drama video

Prince William, Kate Middleton marital struggles heightened amid Prince Harry drama
King Charles accused of harboring a ‘cartel’ family’ video

King Charles accused of harboring a ‘cartel’ family’
Buckingham Palace’s security could’ve allowed a ‘terrorist’ inside

Buckingham Palace’s security could’ve allowed a ‘terrorist’ inside
Kate Middleton reveals how Prince George reacts to official role at King Charles coronation video

Kate Middleton reveals how Prince George reacts to official role at King Charles coronation
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry making decision to part ways? Speculates sister video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry making decision to part ways? Speculates sister

King Charles coronation: 22 million Britons plan to skip celebrations

King Charles coronation: 22 million Britons plan to skip celebrations
Kate Middleton expresses her true feelings for King Charles coronation video

Kate Middleton expresses her true feelings for King Charles coronation
People in Wales want Prince William and Kate Middleton's titles removed

People in Wales want Prince William and Kate Middleton's titles removed

King Charles warned of health scare ahead of coronation

King Charles warned of health scare ahead of coronation
Queen Camilla's grandson to perform coronation duty with broken arm

Queen Camilla's grandson to perform coronation duty with broken arm
Prince Harry 'won't burn the final bridge'

Prince Harry 'won't burn the final bridge'
Meg, other famous 'Windsor Greys' to pull King Charles carriages on coronation video

Meg, other famous 'Windsor Greys' to pull King Charles carriages on coronation