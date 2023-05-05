Meghan Markle ‘can’t prove she’s on ‘psychological last-legs’

Meghan Markle has just been warned that her claims about being on her ‘psychological last-legs is a little hard to square with’ given King Charles’ lack of any reaction.



Sky News contributor and cultural commentator Nicholas Sheppard issued these claims.

He believes During the royal fallout, the ‘establishment’ faction of Charles and William took the conservative approach, relying on the entrenched good-will toward the institution, taking the longer view – which is always the best bet when it comes to such royal dramas.”

“All the while, they maintained a clockwork schedule of duties, adhering to that enduring royal motto: ‘never complain, never explain’.”

“This approach, which everyone knew would inevitably be the successful one, also had the subliminal effect of undermining he also added “Harry and Meghan’s assertions about ‘survival’ and ‘escape’ and being on their psychological last-legs – dramatic notions a little hard to square with the balding, jeans-wearing Dad posing with his three kids in holiday photoshoots, the kids hoisted into trees, beaming with gap-toothed smiles, or Charles sauntering about with Camilla at church services and examining dialysis machines.”