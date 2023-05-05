 
Friday May 05, 2023
Jennifer Lopez warns Ben Affleck she’d end marriage if he cheats on her

File Footage 

Jennifer Lopez seemingly warned her husband Ben Affleck to refrain from ever having an affair with someone else while they are married.

The Shotgun Wedding said she would leave the Gone Girl actor if she ever found out he cheated on her with her best friend.

During an interview on The View, the hosts of the show discussed the Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix scandal with JLo and asked her if she’d react in a “violent” or “rational” manner in the same situation.

“I think I’d just walk out,” the actor-singer replied, to which co-host Whoopi Goldberg agreed and asked, “Why waste time?”

“You know everything you need to know. What else do you need to know?” Jennifer Lopez added.

Sandoval and Madix parted ways after he was caught cheating with the Vanderpump Rules castmate Raquel Leviss.

As for Jennifer Lopez, she reconciled with Ben Affleck in 2021, almost two decades after they called off their engagement in 2004, and the two went on to tie the knot in 2022.


