Why Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘going underground’ ahead of coronation?

Kate Middleton and Prince William, who will play a key role in King Charles coronation, made their first official appearance Thursday ahead of the historic event Saturday.



The royal couple took the Tube – London's public transportation system – for a visit to the Dog & Duck Pub in Soho.

The pub is roughly a mile away from Buckingham Palace.

Later, taking to Instagram and Twitter simultaneously, Kate and William shared their stunning photos and a video from their visit.

They shared a sweet photo from tube with caption, “Jumping on the Elizabeth Line to Soho!”

Kate and William further said, “Saying a big thank you to the transport and hospitality workers who will be working so hard across the #Coronation weekend.”

The royal couple also posted a video of their trip with caption, “Going underground” followed by metro and heart emojis.



