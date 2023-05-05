Why Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘going underground’ ahead of coronation?

Friday May 05, 2023
Kate Middleton and Prince William, who will play a key role in King Charles coronation, made their first official appearance Thursday ahead of the historic event Saturday.
The royal couple took the Tube – London's public transportation system – for a visit to the Dog & Duck Pub in Soho.
The pub is roughly a mile away from Buckingham Palace.
Later, taking to Instagram and Twitter simultaneously, Kate and William shared their stunning photos and a video from their visit.
They shared a sweet photo from tube with caption, “Jumping on the Elizabeth Line to Soho!”
Kate and William further said, “Saying a big thank you to the transport and hospitality workers who will be working so hard across the #Coronation weekend.”
The royal couple also posted a video of their trip with caption, “Going underground” followed by metro and heart emojis.