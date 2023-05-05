 
Royals
Friday May 05, 2023
King Charles, William, Kate Middleton welcome governors, PMs for Coronation

Foreign dignitaries visiting the UK for King Charles’ Coronation were given a royal welcome today, May 5, by the monarch himself as well as senior members of the royal family including Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The royals hosted dignitaries from around the world today at the Buckingham Palace for a Realm Governors General and Prime Ministers Lunch in the lead up to the Coronation.

According to The Guardian, around 42 guests were present at the Palace for the special lunch hosted to kick off Coronation festivities, with the King, Queen, and Prince and Princess of Wales at the forefront of the gathering.

Government officials at the lunch included UK PM Rishi Sunak, Australian PM Anthony Albanese, New Zealand PM Chris Hipkins, as well as US first lady Jill Biden.

Apart from King Charles’ wife, son and daughter-in-law, other royals present at the afternoon soiree were the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh Edward and Sophie, the Princess Royal Anne and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent.

It is pertinent to mention that although reports suggest that Prince Harry has already flown into the UK, he was not spotted at the lunch, and neither was Prince Andrew, Charles’ brother who fell from grace after getting embroiled in a sex abuse scandal. 

