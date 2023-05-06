'Yellowstone' draws the curtain on after season 5

Yellowstone is ending its race with season 5, after Kevin Costner exit rumours and Paramount's 2023 first quarter profits sunk.

Meanwhile, the current season rest of the part has been set to return in the summer, with the last episodes will be available for streaming from November 2023.



“‘Yellowstone’ has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits — from ‘1883’ to ‘Tulsa King,’ and I am confident our ‘Yellowstone’ sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life,” says Chris McCarthy, president, and CEO Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios.

David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios, also said, “The Dutton story continues, picking up where ‘Yellowstone’ leaves off in another epic tale. We are thrilled to bring this new journey to audiences around the world.”

“Yellowstone” centers on ranching patriarch John Dutton III (Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. The family drama follows the mounting tensions with Dutton's son Jamie (Wes Bentley), daughter Beth (Kelly Reilly), and Kayce (Luke Grimes). Season 5A continued to break records, with the premiere garnering over 17 million total viewers unleashing a passionate audience from the middle of the country to each of the coasts. Season 5B will wrap up the series.

Co-created by Sheridan and John Linson, the Western-drama latest season premiere racked up over 17 million viewership, signaling its popularity among fans.

Moreover,” Matthew McConaughey is roped in for the sequel, and Sheridan is attached as producer.