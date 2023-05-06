Prince Harry gets coronation snub, seated in THIRD row at Westminster Abbey

Prince Harry has received the greatest snub of all times ahead of his father, King Charles coronation.



Daily Beast reports that the Duke of Sussex will be seated far from Prince William and the King himself, in an insulting plan.

The outlet adds that Harry's partners for the ceremony will be Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, daughters of Prince Andrew.

This comes after the Buckingham Palace announced Harry's attendance at the coronation.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry has discussed his desire to reconnect with his father.

Speaking during and ITV interview, the Duke said: "I want a family, not an institution." In yet another, he said, "I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back."

Speaking about his family rift, the Duke added: "haThere's a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they're willing to sit down and talk about it."

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle has refrained from attending the event.

A close friend of the Duchess told People: "Meghan wants to be there to support her father-in-law, but at the same time, the scrutiny she receives outweighs the support."

They added: "There's always going to be that other side challenging their reasoning, and who wants to put themselves in that position?"

