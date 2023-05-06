Prince Harry, uncle Prince Andrew have 'no role' at King coronation: Palace

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew will have no apparent duties at King Charles coronation.



According to Express.co.uk, the Palace has confirmed the Duke of Sussex will not fulfil any roles on the day.

The outlet notes: "Buckingham Palace officials have confirmed that the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of York will not have any formal role at King Charles's Coronation today. Harry and Andrew, who are no longer working royals, will attend the service, but will not perform any duties."



Harry and Andrew will also note follow the procession behind the Golden State Coach.

Prince Harry had landed in London to attend King Charles coronation.



The Duke of Sussex is apparently keeping his differences aside with the family to celebrate the start of his father's reign as the monarch of Britain.

Mail Online has revealed that the Duke of Sussex arrived on American Airlines flight AA136 at 11.23 am

This comes as the Buckingham Palace announced the 38-year-old's attendance.

"Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet," the Palace noted.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle has refrained from attending the event.