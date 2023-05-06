 
entertainment
Saturday May 06, 2023
Brendan Fraser currently 'jobless' despite Oscar win

Brendan Fraser currently 'jobless' despite Oscar win

Brenden Fraser revealed he has no work at the moment, despite bagging the coveted Oscar.

Speaking to journalist Hannah Storm at the Greenwich International Film Festival’s award ceremony, The Mummy star revealed his future roles in the offing, “At the moment, I don’t have anything – I’m really being picky right now.”

The 54-year-old quipped that he had “read the trades the other day” and “apparently, I’m going to have to pick up a picket sign.”

“It might be a long summer,” he cheekily said, signalling to the Writers Guild of America strike.

Moreover, The Journey to the Center of the Earth actor opened his role in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon.

“I will tell you that I’m excited to see it myself,” adding, “We were working in really hot weather in Oklahoma, and I can’t oversell my participation in this film because it’s epic.

“There’s so many actors in this movie when you see it. I’ll arrive for a scene or two at the end,” he said.

