James Bond author dishes on next '007'

James Bond author Charlie Higson opened up on a much-reported question: who will be the next 007 agent?

Speaking to Press Association, Higson revealed, “As soon as the papers say, ‘So and so is being considered as the next James Bond’, you know that they’re not going to be the next James Bond, you know that they’ve been rejected."



“Eon (Productions) who make the films play their cards very close to the chest and a lot of times they really surprise people… in particular, Daniel Craig, nobody had any idea at all that he might be Bond,” the author said.

The 64-year-old added, “If you’d been asked in advance, you’d have said, ‘Daniel Craig, James Bond, surely not.’ But then he’s just so good in Casino Royale… any doubts you might have had immediately go out the window. So they’re pretty clever on that front and they will inevitably wait to make the announcement at the right time to get the maximum amount of publicity.”

Personally, Higson revealed he wanted Happy Valley alum James Norton to play Bond.