 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday May 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

James Bond author dishes on next '007'

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 06, 2023

James Bond author dishes on next 007
James Bond author dishes on next '007'

James Bond author Charlie Higson opened up on a much-reported question: who will be the next 007 agent?

Speaking to Press Association, Higson revealed, “As soon as the papers say, ‘So and so is being considered as the next James Bond’, you know that they’re not going to be the next James Bond, you know that they’ve been rejected."

“Eon (Productions) who make the films play their cards very close to the chest and a lot of times they really surprise people… in particular, Daniel Craig, nobody had any idea at all that he might be Bond,” the author said.

The 64-year-old added, “If you’d been asked in advance, you’d have said, ‘Daniel Craig, James Bond, surely not.’ But then he’s just so good in Casino Royale… any doubts you might have had immediately go out the window. So they’re pretty clever on that front and they will inevitably wait to make the announcement at the right time to get the maximum amount of publicity.”

Personally, Higson revealed he wanted Happy Valley alum James Norton to play Bond.

More From Entertainment:

Brendan Fraser currently 'jobless' despite Oscar win

Brendan Fraser currently 'jobless' despite Oscar win
Ted Nugent reacts to canceled Alabama concert

Ted Nugent reacts to canceled Alabama concert

Mama June weighs in on daughter's rare cancer

Mama June weighs in on daughter's rare cancer
'Yellowstone' draws the curtain on after season 5

'Yellowstone' draws the curtain on after season 5
Ben Affleck stuns Jennifer Lopez with his Spanish

Ben Affleck stuns Jennifer Lopez with his Spanish

Internet slams Isaiah Washington for KKK praise

Internet slams Isaiah Washington for KKK praise
Next James Bond: Henry Cavill and Aaron Taylor-Johnson get new contender in 007 race

Next James Bond: Henry Cavill and Aaron Taylor-Johnson get new contender in 007 race
Nashville dedicates park bench to Taylor Swift

Nashville dedicates park bench to Taylor Swift
‘One Piece’ live adaptation will be setting off soon, says creator

‘One Piece’ live adaptation will be setting off soon, says creator
Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro reveals new details about new album

Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro reveals new details about new album
Reality star Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant ‘Pump’ to shut down

Reality star Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant ‘Pump’ to shut down
Doja Cat gets gigantic new tattoo on her back

Doja Cat gets gigantic new tattoo on her back