Saturday May 06, 2023
Matt Damon approves of best pal Ben Affleck's relationship with Jennifer Lopez

Saturday May 06, 2023

File Footage 

Matt Damon is really happy for his best friend Ben Affleck following his marriage to Jennifer Lopez, who he believes, is the “best thing” that happened to the Gone Girl star.

The Air actor “loves” the Shotgun Wedding star and approves of her marriage to Affleck as he is really relieved that his childhood pal is happy with her.

An insider spilt to Entertainment Tonight, "Ben and Jen are doing so well and are happier than they have ever been. Ben's in a great place and he really is Jen's biggest fan.”

“He loves being with her and working with her too,” the insider said, adding that Damon, too, "loves Jen and thinks she is the best thing that has happened to Ben. Matt is glad Ben is so happy.”

“Things are going great for Ben both career-wise and in his personal life. He feels like he can and will do anything he wants to accomplish in life now that he has Jen backing him and supporting him.

"He is working out and feels good," the source said. "His kids love him with Jen and like her kids too. They are one big happy family."

As for the couple, the insider said Affleck and JLo wants to spend some alone time this year and may be planning some trips together.

"They are planning some trips together this summer with the kids and hopefully one to two trips on their own so that they can be together just the two of them and relax," the source said.

"They both love to stay busy and work, but know it's important to take a step back, enjoy their time as husband and wife, and be well-rounded and healthy.

“They remind each other of this when one of them is about to book a new project and fills the other one in. It's a way to help them set boundaries and put each other and their family first." 


