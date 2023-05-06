 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Saturday May 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

Pakistan dedicated to peace in Afghanistan, says Bilawal alongside Chinese FM

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 06, 2023

Chinese foreign Minister Qin Gang (left) and Bilawal Bhutto at the fourth round of Pakistan-China Strategic Dialogue in Islamabad on May 6, 2023. — Radio Pakistan
Chinese foreign Minister Qin Gang (left) and Bilawal Bhutto at the fourth round of Pakistan-China Strategic Dialogue in Islamabad on May 6, 2023. — Radio Pakistan

  • Pakistan-China reiterate abiding commitment to CPEC projects.
  • FM appreciates China's support on Kashmir dispute.
  • Bilawal says Pakistan to continue support China on core issues of its national interests.

Ahead of the trilateral meeting between Pakistan, China and Afghanistan later today, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto on Saturday said that peace and stability in Afghanistan remain “vital” to the region and reiterated Pakistan would work with “all stakeholders for a peaceful, stable and united Afghanistan.”

Speaking at a press conference following the fourth round of Pakistan-China Strategic Dialogue in Islamabad today which was co-chaired by Bilawal and his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang, the foreign minister said: “Peace and stability in Afghanistan remain vital to the socio-economic prosperity, connectivity, and development in the region. We will continue to work with all stakeholders for a peaceful, stable prosperous, and united Afghanistan.”

During the dialogue, Pakistan and China also reiterated their abiding commitment to the high-quality development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

Later, during the press conference, FM Bilawal pointed out that this year marks the completion of a decade of CPEC which has accelerated socio-economic development, job creation and improvement of people's livelihoods in Pakistan.

He said that CPEC remains a “win-win economic initiative” opened to all investors around the world and that Pakistan remains profoundly grateful to China for its generous and timely assistance as the country continued to grapple with the headwinds in the global economy.

FM Bilawal also underscored the support both countries had for each other on issues of core national interests in both bilateral engagements and at multilateral forums and expressed appreciation of China's steadfast support in all issues, including “its principled position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute”.

Lauding the partnership between the two countries, the FM added that their ties had strengthened over the years and enjoyed consensus across generations and political divides.

Bilawal further shared that the two ministers had an in-depth exchange of views on the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation.

“We agreed to the significance of this partnership for the mutual benefit of our two nations in the face of new developments,” he said, adding that both countries had stood with each other for decades and would continue to work together in the decades to come.

“Pakistan will continue to firmly support China on all core issues of its national interests,” Bilawal maintained, calling the friendship between the two countries “irreversible”.

“The mutual warmth and trust between the peoples of two countries is a shining example of multi-cultural cooperation. This friendship is a historic reality and consensus choice of two nations,” he said.

Moreover, the foreign minister emphatically stated Pakistan’s stance against bloc politics or greater power competition of any kind.

He said Pakistan looks forward to working together with all countries to address common challenges of development and connectivity and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to engaging with China to promote cooperation in the light of emerging global concerns like human-induced climate change.

— With additional input from Radio Pakistan.

More From Pakistan:

China, Afghanistan, Pakistan to kick-start trilateral dialogue today

China, Afghanistan, Pakistan to kick-start trilateral dialogue today
Maryam Nawaz humbled as AJK resident hands down entire property to her

Maryam Nawaz humbled as AJK resident hands down entire property to her
PM Shehbaz berates PTI for creating controversy over Bilawal's India visit

PM Shehbaz berates PTI for creating controversy over Bilawal's India visit
Relief for Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana case

Relief for Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana case
Bilawal Bhutto achieved what Pakistan sought from India visit: US scholar

Bilawal Bhutto achieved what Pakistan sought from India visit: US scholar
Bilawal calls on India to 'review' 2019 steps for meaningful engagement

Bilawal calls on India to 'review' 2019 steps for meaningful engagement
Lawyer meets Nawaz Sharif to join PML-N

Lawyer meets Nawaz Sharif to join PML-N
Senate passes bill giving right to appeal suo motu verdicts

Senate passes bill giving right to appeal suo motu verdicts
In meeting with King Charles, UK PM, Shehbaz proposes joint commission for bilateral relations

In meeting with King Charles, UK PM, Shehbaz proposes joint commission for bilateral relations
Indonesian citizens in Pakistan gear up for elections

Indonesian citizens in Pakistan gear up for elections
Chinese, Afghan FMs in Pakistan to attend trilateral dialogue

Chinese, Afghan FMs in Pakistan to attend trilateral dialogue
India's decision on IIOJK 'slammed door shut' on talks: Bilawal

India's decision on IIOJK 'slammed door shut' on talks: Bilawal