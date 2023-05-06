King Charles III Coronation: Live Updates

King Charles III will be crowned in a historic Coronation ceremony today, May 6, in London

King Charles III is set to be crowned in a historic Coronation ceremony today, May 6, at the Westminster Abbey in London.

The ceremony marks the first such royal show in 70 years; Charles' mother, the late Queen Elizabeth was anointed as the monarch in 1953.

Follow this space for live updates starting from the King's Procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey.





15:05 (UTC+5)

St Edward's Crown seen for the first time

The historic St Edward's Crown is seen and photographed for the first time ahead of the Coronation.

Photo: BBC

The crown has rarely been seen outside of the Tower of London, and will only be worn for about an hour before being sent back into storage.

15:05 (UTC+5)

King Charles says his first words of service at Abbey

King Charles has shared his first words of service at the Abbey as the congregation fell silent.

Photo: BBC

He said: "I come not to be served but to serve."

14:57 (UTC+5)

Prince George and other pages escort Queen Camilla into Abbey

Prince George, grandson of the monarch and the second in line to the throne, has lined up with other pages outside and will escort his step-grandmother Queen Camilla into the Abbey.

Photo: BBC

George and other pages, including Camilla's other grandkids, are holding her train as she walks in to the Abbey.

14:56 (UTC+5)

Prince William, Princess Kate Middleton arrive

The Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William and wife Kate Middleton have arrived at the Westminster Abbey.

Photo: BBC

14:48 (UTC+5)

King Charles reaches the Westminster Abbey

King Charles' procession has reached Westminster Abbey. The coronation ceremony will start soon.

Photo: BBC

14:46 (UTC+5)

Queen Camilla's family arrives at the Abbey

As the Queen Consort makes her way to the Abbey with the King in the King's Procession, her family has arrives in a minibus.

Camilla's son Tom Parker-Bowles and daughter Laura Lopes, and her ex-husband Andrew Parker-Bowles are all part of the group.

14:41 (UTC+5)

Foreign royals, former PMs arrive

Foreign royals and former UK Prime Ministers are spotted arriving at the Abbey.

Royal attendees include King Felipe of Spain, Prince Albert of Manco and Letsie III, King of Lesotho, King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan.

Former UK PMs including David Cameron, Tony Blair, Sir John Major, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss are also seen.

14:38 (UTC+5)

Prince Harry arrives at Westminster Abbey

Prince Harry has arrived at the Westminster Abbey to witness his father King Charles' Coronation. He is spotted walking in with cousins Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice.



Prince Andrew is also seen walking in ahead of him.

14:38 (UTC +5)

King's Procession makes way to Westminster Abbey

The King's Procession is making its way to the Westminster Abbey, where guests, including royals from around the world and celebs like Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, are already waiting.

The Procession made its way from Admiralty Arch to Whitehall and then the Cenotaph.

14:28 (UTC+5)

Crowds cheer for King Charles, Queen Camilla on The Mall

Crowds lining London streets and waiting for hours erupted in cheers

14:21 (UTC+5)



King Charles, Queen Camilla set off on the King's Procession

King Charles III and his Queen Consort Camilla have taken off from the Buckingham Palace in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach in what is called the King's Procession.

The King and Queen are given a Royal Salute from the King's Guard as they take off on their journey to the Westminster Abbey, where they will be crowned.

14:18 (UTC+5)

Diamond Jubilee State Coach arrives at Buckingham Palace

The Diamond Jubilee State Coach has arrived at Buckingham Palace with the Sovereign's Escort of the Household Cavalry, the BBC reports.