 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday May 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kardashian sisters reveal stunning natural look in new selfie: see rare photo

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 06, 2023

Kardashian sisters reveal stunning natural look in new selfie: see rare photo

Khloe Kardashian took the internet by storm by posting a rare unfiltered photo with sisters Kim and Kylie.

In a surprising treat for fans, Khloe along with sisters Kim and Kylie, shared a photo that lacked any retouching or filters. All three of the Kardashian sisters exuded natural beauty, having ditched their usual glam looks.

The photo that was posted on Instagram a few hours ago, has already garnered the attention of fans, who poured their love of the sisters in the comments.

One surprised fan wrote, “I can't believe they actually posted a photo without any filters. This is a rare sight,”

Khloe captioned the photo, “If you only knew what we were doing when we took this snapshot. I miss you two," leading fans to speculate what the famous sisters were doing when they took the photo.

One fan suspects that the sisters were “stoned and having a good time."

These unfiltered snapshots are a fresh change to fans who are used to seeing the Kardashians and other beauty influencers all glammed-up.

What the Kardashian beauty icons were doing when they took the photo is a mystery, but they are definitely embracing their natural beauty and inspiring their fans to follow their example. 

More From Entertainment:

No ‘Star Wars’ film until 2025, confirms Kathleen Kennedy

No ‘Star Wars’ film until 2025, confirms Kathleen Kennedy
Reese Witherspoon attends Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour among 70,000 fans

Reese Witherspoon attends Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour among 70,000 fans
Bel Powley reveals facing sexual harassment early in her acting career

Bel Powley reveals facing sexual harassment early in her acting career
Taylor Swift, Matty Healy give rumoured romance a nod in their concerts video

Taylor Swift, Matty Healy give rumoured romance a nod in their concerts
Brendan Fraser admits he's being 'picky' ahead of next project

Brendan Fraser admits he's being 'picky' ahead of next project

Christina Applegate talks ‘regrets’ of giving up ‘Legally Blonde’

Christina Applegate talks ‘regrets’ of giving up ‘Legally Blonde’
Bindi Irwin breaks down the most ‘out of this world’ pain

Bindi Irwin breaks down the most ‘out of this world’ pain
Pete Davidson brings pizza to the picket line amid 'SNL' recess

Pete Davidson brings pizza to the picket line amid 'SNL' recess
Jeremy Renner shares impressive health update after fatal accident video

Jeremy Renner shares impressive health update after fatal accident
Tom Sandoval says 'NO' to liquor after 'Scandoval'

Tom Sandoval says 'NO' to liquor after 'Scandoval'
Adidas boss ADMITS Kanye West exit slashes profits

Adidas boss ADMITS Kanye West exit slashes profits
'GMA3' brings new face on Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes seat

'GMA3' brings new face on Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes seat