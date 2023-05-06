Kardashian sisters reveal stunning natural look in new selfie: see rare photo

Khloe Kardashian took the internet by storm by posting a rare unfiltered photo with sisters Kim and Kylie.

In a surprising treat for fans, Khloe along with sisters Kim and Kylie, shared a photo that lacked any retouching or filters. All three of the Kardashian sisters exuded natural beauty, having ditched their usual glam looks.

The photo that was posted on Instagram a few hours ago, has already garnered the attention of fans, who poured their love of the sisters in the comments.

One surprised fan wrote, “I can't believe they actually posted a photo without any filters. This is a rare sight,”

Khloe captioned the photo, “If you only knew what we were doing when we took this snapshot. I miss you two," leading fans to speculate what the famous sisters were doing when they took the photo.

One fan suspects that the sisters were “stoned and having a good time."

These unfiltered snapshots are a fresh change to fans who are used to seeing the Kardashians and other beauty influencers all glammed-up.

What the Kardashian beauty icons were doing when they took the photo is a mystery, but they are definitely embracing their natural beauty and inspiring their fans to follow their example.