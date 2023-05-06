 
menu menu menu
Royals
Saturday May 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles smiles as he fulfils his promise to Camilla

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 06, 2023

King Charles smiles as he fulfils his promise to Camilla

King Charles III amazed royal fans with his sweet gesture to Queen Camilla after fulfilling his decades-old promise to his second wife on Saturday.

The 74-year-old monarch, already wearing the St Edward’s Crown, watched as Camilla, 75, performed the solemn elements of her part of the Westminster Abbey ceremony.

The 74-year-old smiled as he looked at her during the coronation ceremony on May 6, leaving royal fans guessing about his gesture to the Queen.

As the Queen curtseyed to her husband, the King gave a small smile and a blink, taking it all in. The Queen smiled back at him, visibly relaxing as she made her way to the Chairs of Estate.

Reacting to the monarch's gesture, one royal fan twitted: "Wow! King Charles' smile reveals he has fulfilled his promise to Camilla."

Another wrote: "He did..."  While others appreciated the moment and prayed for the couple.

Camilla, who wore the heavy Queen Mary’s Crown, was seen adjusting her hair. While, the King could take in the full meaning of the moment.

The crowning moment appeared to be the the culmination of a long journey for the couple, who married 16 years ago in very different circumstances.

Camilla's journey from romantic involvement, to mistress and finally wife of the King Charles has been played out over more than five decades, and ended with her formally becoming the nation’s Queen.

More From Royals:

Prince Harry misses Coronation portrait session, flies off to US

Prince Harry misses Coronation portrait session, flies off to US
Prince Harry's Invictus Games Foundation issues statement on coronation

Prince Harry's Invictus Games Foundation issues statement on coronation

Queen Camilla: Changing of titles does not signify practical difference in her role

Queen Camilla: Changing of titles does not signify practical difference in her role
King Charles makes first balcony appearance after coronation: Prince Harry a no-show

King Charles makes first balcony appearance after coronation: Prince Harry a no-show
Has King Charles, Queen Camilla's popularity bubble burst?

Has King Charles, Queen Camilla's popularity bubble burst?

Prince Louis gets loudest cheer at King Charles’ Coronation Procession video

Prince Louis gets loudest cheer at King Charles’ Coronation Procession
Prince Harry pokes fun at ‘heavily pregnant’ Princess Eugenie ‘for a laugh’

Prince Harry pokes fun at ‘heavily pregnant’ Princess Eugenie ‘for a laugh’
Prince Harry wants to ‘roll marbles’ underneath King Charles’ parade

Prince Harry wants to ‘roll marbles’ underneath King Charles’ parade
King Charles’ played ‘right into the hands’ of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle video

King Charles’ played ‘right into the hands’ of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Prince Harry ‘strutting’ around like ‘Harry the joker’ video

Prince Harry ‘strutting’ around like ‘Harry the joker’
King Charles urged to ‘be prepared’ for anything from ‘across the pond’ video

King Charles urged to ‘be prepared’ for anything from ‘across the pond’
Kate Middleton’s ‘biggest worry’ at Coronation left ‘nerves shot’ video

Kate Middleton’s ‘biggest worry’ at Coronation left ‘nerves shot’