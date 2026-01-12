King Charles to host Nigeria for State Visit two years after Sussex tour

King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to host their first state visit for 2026 as preparations are underway.

The royal couple will welcome the President of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a State Visit in the UK, which is slated for March 2026, according to a report by The Times royal correspondent Roya Nikkhah.

She noted that this will be the first such visit since 1989.

The visit also comes two years after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took a three-day trip where they visited Abuja and Lagos. It was dubbed as the ‘faux royal tour’ as it contained all the elements of the royal tour but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were no longer working royals in 2024.

The royal reported pointed out that when the “red carpet was rolled out for the couple and Meghan spoke of pride in her Nigerian heritage”, it may have “nudged British diplomacy into action”.

Meanwhile, palace insiders are hoping that the “Sussexes’ foreign manoeuvres leave some clear daylight with other royal trips”.

There has been a back and forth between Buckingham Palace and Montecito when it comes to the clash of events. Most notably in November last year, when Prince William headed to Rio de Janeiro for his first engagement leading up to the Earthshot Prize, a spokesman announced Prince Harry’s Canada visit.

As the relations begin to thaw between Charles and his younger son, there is a possibility that it might be smooth-sailing for the royals.

The official annoucement from Buckingham Palace is yet to be made.