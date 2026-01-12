Princess Kate ‘filling up’ royal diary for 2026 on one crucial condition

Princess Kate is changing the tune for 2026, following her health journey, as she prepares to lead her royal engagements with a renewed enthusiasm.

The Princess of Wales was ranked with the lowest number of engagements, according to court circular, among all other royal members. It is understandable that Kate was not picking up many public appearances since she was still recovering from her cancer, even though she revealed that she had been in remission.

However, the Princess made her presence count for important events including State Visits and significant engagements in which she was fulfilling an assigned role of showing up to support Prince William. This year, royal biographer Robert Jobson revealed that Kate will be focussed on taking on more meaningful roles.

“Last year was survival then recovery mode, picking her moments and pacing herself,” Jobson told Hello! Magazine. “This year, I expect Catherine to carry out more engagements but be selective.”

He revealed that Catherine’s “diary is already filling up” but she has learnt her lesson and “will not go back to her old pace”.

The royal expert insisted that the engagements “will be meaningful, with gaps in between for her family”.

In 2025, Princess Kate stole the show during the State Banquets held for France, US and Germany. She also stepped out for the causes she supports but did not make very long trips. He first out of UK trip was to the Isle of Mull with William, which also marked their 14th wedding anniversary in late April.

Even though, she has been easing back in her role, as the future queen, she has plans to resume a more regular schedule.

“Catherine has a public role to play in supporting William in his official duties and her own interests, too, but her family and her health come first; everything else is built around that,” Jobson stressed. “Running on empty isn't an option; nor is missing too much time with George, Charlotte and Louis. The days of just powering through are done.”