Royals
Sunday May 07, 2023
Meghan Markle has ‘no sense of what is polite anymore’

Meghan Markle has come under fire for her lacking social graces and inability to make sense of “what is polite anymore.”

Royal commentator and expert Angela Levin made these admissions and claims.

She started the chat off by voicing her regrets for Prince Harry and him having to attend the Coronation without any kind of support by his side.

She even went as far as to brand Meghan Markle’s actions as a sort of ‘snub’ to the Firm.

The admissions were shared during her chat with The Sun, and there she doubled down on everything and added, “Of course it is a snub.”

“It’s saying ‘I don’t need you anymore now that I’ve gotten what I want’” she added when attempting to voice Meghan’s alleged emotions.

“It’s outrageous,” she added before concluding. “Meghan has got no sense of what is polite anymore. Does she think she’s bigger than the monarchy now?”

