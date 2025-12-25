Meghan Markle drops surprise message during Princess Kate's event

Meghan Markle returned to spotlight during Princess Kate's Christmas Carol Service with surprise photos and message.

The Duchess of Sussex attracted attention with unexpected move while Kate's service was live.

Meghan's As Ever page on Instagram released two images of customers who had purchased their products during Kate and Charlotte's show.

One picture shows a series of As Ever wine, alongside the caption: "Preparation for Christmas has begun!"

The reposts were shared to the 884,000 followers on the AsEver Official account.

The brand's move left royal fans speculating that it was an attempt to steal the Princess of Wales' thunder.

Surprisingly, the royal family's official Instagram was also posting when the service was live, sharing footage of the broadcast.

Kate and her daughter Princess Charlotte stole the limelight as they played a special duet during the broadcast of the Together at Christmas Carol Service.

The service showcased the mother and daughter duo playing the piano. The performance featured a voiceover of the Princess of Wales reading the letter given to guests at Westminster Abbey.

However, Louis appearsed muted while siblings George and Charlotte joined in with carols.

The pair played Holm Sound by Scottish composer, producer and multi-instrumentalist, Erland Cooper.

Cooper added fun by joining the duo on the day of the performance and offered some guidance. The composer's work draws inspiration from nature and connection, themes that resonate deeply with Princess Catherine.

The broadcast went out on ITV1 and ITVX with a repeat airing on Christmas Day morning.