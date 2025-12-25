King Charles sends heartfelt greetings after Charlotte’s big appearance

King Charles finds himself in a festive mood with the added delight of his beloved granddaughter marking a precious milestone.

Buckingham Palace followed an important protocol on behalf of the monarch as the royal family gathers at Sandringham estate to mark the annual celebration.

The king shared a digital greeting card for the public sending holiday spirit to everyone celebrating Christmas.

A tree with rather regal ornaments placed at the Palace was seen in the short clip with the message, “Wishing you a very Merry Christmas!”

The message comes just hours after Princess Charlotte surprised royal fans with a piano duet with mum Kate Middleton. The King is a doting granddaughter and is known to have a special fondness for Charlotte, since he always wanted to have a daughter of his own.

It is understood that watching his granddaughter displaying exceptional musical talent would have made him proud and brought a smile to his face.

The greetings also come ahead of the much-anticipated Christmas Walk, which will see the royals reunite after wrapping their engagements for the year 2025. The Prince and Princess of Wales will be coming along with their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will be joining along with Princess Anne and her husband among other royals.