Palace whispers stir new trouble between King Charles, Prince William

King Charles fuming over upsetting Prince William claim: ‘My decision’

King Charles, who is fully supportive of his son Prince William and has grown closer to him in the past few years, is not happy to find out the whispers that have been going around in his reign about his heir to the throne.

The monarch recently took a landmark decision for his disgraced brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and ousted him completely from the royal fold and any association. William supported the decision but he was not the one making it.

It was claimed that the Prince of Wales had played an instrumental role in the matter and influenced his father to take action. There are also claims that suggest that William is the one who holds more power than Charles. Sources have vehemently dismissed the suggestion.

The King is “not thrilled” about the notion especially since he has “finally attained the position he has waited for his whole life”, per a source cited by Us Weekly.

“Now that he’s king, everyone is focused on who will come next,” the insider said, adding that Charles wants William to succeed.

There is no denying the fact that Prince William and Princess Kate are considered key members in the monarchy and the King trusts them about big changes. Moreover, William and Catherine were both “obviously briefed” about the action taken against Andrew but it was “fully” King Charles’s decision.

They source insisted that “no power has been relinquished to William”.

“William has his own office and staff separate from the king, and he and Charles work closely together. Charles believes William will do an incredible job as king, and he’s very supportive. [When] they don’t agree, [William] respects his father’s decisions.”