Royal fans note emotional detail in Princess Kate, Charlotte surprise

Kate Middleton made sure that the fifth annual carol service was something that marked an important milestone for the royal family and especially her young daughter.

Royal fans were left in awe of the young Princess Charlotte as he made her debut performance for her mother’s big annual event ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service held earlier this month.

The young princess had joined her mother to play the song Holm Sound composed by pianist Erland Cooper in a pre-recorded piece, shot at Windsor Castle.

Kensington Palace released the delightful clip, which also had a voiceover from the Princess of Wales, taking about “love and connection through music”.

The fans noted a key emotional detail in the mother-daughter interaction that melted their hearts. The two share a very close bond and trust for each other. Kate appears proud to pass on her musical talent to her daughter and Charlotte seems brimming with the joy of accomplishment.

“Such a beautiful mother daughter moment,” one fan wrote. “The love and trust they have for each other in so evident!”

Another one gushed, “So precious! So lovely to see Charlotte enjoying the gift of music with her mum.”

“Wow I am speechless, how beautiful,” a comment read. “How beautiful can a mother-daughter bond be.. Wishing you all a very Merry Christmas”.

“I was expecting the duo mom and daughter will be playing, it's so beautiful! Merry Christmas to their Royal Highnesses, the beautiful Wales's family.”

“What a lovely surprise. Love all the Christmas posts.”

Some fans couldn’t help but get tearful over the moment.

“Magical & what a lovely way to remind us all that we are united and to be there for each other. Brought a tear or 3 to my eyes.”

“Now that I have wiped my eyes from tears of this beautiful@moment- I hear your sentiments and see the reaction of love between peoples. Thank you for reminding us all of the love and closeness of the Season. Blessing to your family.”

“Who is cutting onions?” a user on IG quipped. “Merry Christmas [heart emojis]”.

The Prince and Princess of Wales along with their three children are anticipated to make the Christmas Walk at Sandringham estate, another annual tradition that fans eagerly wait for.