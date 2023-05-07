 
Royals
Sunday May 07, 2023
Web Desk

Prince Harry had a 'shocking reason' for attending Camilla's Coronation

Web Desk

Sunday May 07, 2023

Experts believe Prince Harry had a secretive reason for wanting to attend Camilla’s Coronation, and it has nothing to do with ‘mending fences’.

Royal commentator Andrew Morton brought these claims to light.

According to a report by The Mirror, “Finally, it is here. King and Queen Charles and Camilla. What they always dreamed of. Yet things could have been so different.”

“As Prince Harry sat in the abbey – three rows back – what was going through his mind as he watched his mother’s nemesis, Camilla, being anointed as our next Queen?”

“Was he thinking the scene would make an excellent chapter opener for his next bombshell book? Perhaps.”

