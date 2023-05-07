 
Sunday May 07, 2023
Millie Bobby Brown is in 'bliss' with fiancé Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown penned a sweet tribute to her fiancé Jake Bongiovi for his 21st birthday on May 7th, 2023.

In the carousel posted onto Instagram, the Enola Holmes star shared some sweet moments together.

“this sums us up,” wrote the Stranger Things actress in the caption. “In bliss, exploring together. I am eternally holding your hand. happy birthday fiancé. I love you,” she wrote adding a heart emoji at the end.

Brown and Bongiovi announced their engagement news on Instagram on April 11th, 2023 as Brown posted a photo of herself wearing a diamond ring on her left hand as Bongiovi embraced her on the beach.

She captioned the black-and-white snapshot with lyrics from Taylor Swift’s Lover, writing, “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all [white heart emoji].”

When they announced their engagement, the young couple faced criticism forbeing too young to marry. However, Jake’s father, Jon Bon Jovi, defended his son and Brown during an appearance on Andy Cohen’s Sirius XM show Radio Andy on Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023.

“I don’t know if age matters, if you find the right partner and you grow together, I think that would be my advice,” Bon Jovi said. “Growing together is wise. I think that all of my kids have found the people that they think they can grow together with and we like them all.”

