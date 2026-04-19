Ariana Grande teases new era after 'Eternal Sunshine' with cryptic video

Ariana Grande is preparing her fans to expect something unexpected from her as she shared a glimpse into what her new era might look like.

The 32-year-old singer and actress took to Instagram on Saturday, April 18, and shared a cryptic video with fans.

In the video, the Side to Side hitmaker was seen describing her new album to her label.

The Wicked star told her listeners it would be “something that is full of life and growing through the cracks of something cold, hard and challenging.”

The footage was recorded in a studio and Grande's producers and executives were heard appreciating the work-in-progress in one of the clips.

The Into You songstress took social media by the storm with her video as fans rushed to the comments to share their excitement for her eighth album.

"It’s giving hope. It’s giving rebirth. It’s giving Album of the Year," one fan wrote on X, while another impatiently exclaimed, "OKAY GAG NOW ANNOUNCE THE LEAD SINGLE."

A third chimed in, "she really said healing era but make it ART… we are NOT ready," and "AG8 is among us i cant believe," added another.