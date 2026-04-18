Did Finn Wolfhard apologise to Taylor Swift after reigniting Kanye West feud

Finn Wolfhard faces severe backlash for recreating Taylor Swift and Kanye West viral moment

Finn Wolfhard landed in hot water after he recreated Taylor Swift and Kanye West's historical VMAs moment from 2009 which gave rise to a since longstanding feud between the two musicians.

The 23-year-old Canadian singer quoted West in his performance, in which he humiliated Swift, who was a young artist at the time, and praised Beyonce on the stage.

The Stranger Things star sparked much backlash and many of Swift's fans and friends - including Sombr and Benson Boone unfollowed him on social media.

Soon after the posts went viral, an apology tweet allegedly from Wolfhard began to surface on X, which read, "I’d like to publicly apologize to Taylor Swift. My intent was never to put her down. I’m a huge fan and only wanted to reference a pop culture moment that fit my song title. I’m sorry to everyone who was disappointed.”

While fans slammed him for the "standard PR apology," it was later proved that the post was fan-made and fake.

As for now, Wolfhard has not issued an official apology to the Eras Tour performer.