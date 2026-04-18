Jacob Elordi spotted calling someone special amid Kendall Jenner rumours

Jacob Elordi makes special appearance in LA after fueling dating buzz with Kendall Jenner

Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner have drawn all the attention to their seemingly budding romance after they were spotted together at Coachella.

The 28-year-old actor has come back to Los Angeles after the music festival in Indio, California, and fans are still looking for signs to confirm his relationship status with the supermodel, 30.

The Frankenstein star recently stepped out for a shopping spree in the city, and was seen talking to someone on facetime as he stepped out of the store with the bags.

Although the paparazzi pictures didn't clearly show who Elordi was talking to, fans were keen on zooming in to find out.

"Anyone else zoom in on his phone to see who he was FaceTiming?" one comment read on DeuxMoi's post, which many others agreed with.

However, despite the majority wondering if the Euphoria actor was talking to Jenner, some noted that he was likely talking to his mom as he has often shared how he calls her 3-4 times a day.

This comes after the Wuthering Heights actor was spotted on a coffee run in Santa Barbara earlier this week. The outing garnered much attention because the cafe was near Jenner's ranch in the city.

Despite the constant speculations the reality star and Elordi have not addressed the rumours.