Sofia Isella details heartfelt interaction with Taylor Swift at Eras Tour

Sofia Isella opened Eras Tour Wembley shows for Taylor Swift

Sofia Isella recalled one of her career highlights in a new interview, and it involved a heart-to-heart interaction with Taylor Swift.

The 21-year-old indie musician opened for the Eras Tour shows for the pop superstar, 36, at Wembley Stadium and she recalled receiving a note from Swift before going on stage.

The Hot Gum hitmaker shared that the note mentioned her song, Everybody Supports Women, and "I just started sobbing" because she understood why the Grammy winner appreciated the song.

Isella continued, "It really punched me in the heart that that was the only song she mentioned—it felt like the exact kind of song that was made for her," in conversation with Teen Vogue.

The Doll People songstress recalled that she wrote the song after attending a gathering where people were annoyed at a woman who was smart, pretty, and did charity.

It reminded Isella of how women are taught to "hate each other" and compete with each other to find their place because all women cannot be successful at the same time.

However, the rock musician told the outlet that she feels proud and hopeful that women have now started fighting against this narrative, and she loves to see women supporting women, and being in rooms full of women applauding other women.