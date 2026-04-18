Olivia Rodrigo reveals inspiration behind first single 'Drop Dead'

Olivia Rodrigo released much-anticipated song from third album 'you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love'

Olivia Rodrigo opened up about her latest song release, Drop Dead, in a new interview, looking back at the time she wrote the song.

The 23-year-old pop superstar shared that although she just completed the album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, last month, the song was written a while back and it was about the feeling you get after "the perfect first date."

The drivers license hitmaker described her upcoming album as a departure from her past "angsty" albums, saying, "It’s my first album that’s really about joy. It touches on a lot of joy, being in love, and infatuation feelings,” in conversation with Zane Lowe.

Rodrigo caught fans' attention with the comments as they flocked to discuss their ideas and expectations of the forthcoming album.

"I'm really excited for this! I love all her songs, but her songs that are more upbeat are the ones I replay the most, so I'm very excited for more of what I view as her best," wrote one X user, while another added, "i love the new song!!"

However, other fans shared their confusion, writing, "Wait didn’t she tell Vogue the album was about sad love songs?" referring to her earlier interview, and "Okay so why the ‘sad’ in the album name."

It remains to be seen how different emotions are portrayed on the upcoming album which will be released on June 12.