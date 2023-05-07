 
Sunday May 07, 2023
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens remarry in Cabo San Lucas

Sunday May 07, 2023

The pair looked absolutely stunning in their wedding getups
Famous gymnast Simone Biles and her beau Jonathan Owens remarried in a lovely ceremony in Cabo San Lucas. They previously exchanged vows for the first time back on April 22nd in Texas to officially legalize their marriage.

“We had to get married ‘legally’ here in the U.S. since our wedding will be a destination wedding,” explained Simone on Instagram.

The pair looked absolutely stunning in their wedding getups, with Simone donning a magical lace dress and Jonathan stunning in a prim beige tuxedo. They exchanged vows in front of a fairytale-esque altar made of white flowers and greenery.

The wedding was officiated by her uncle Paul while her father Ronald Biles walked her down the aisle. Meanwhile, Jonathan was led down the aisle by his mother Arthurine Cannon who looked gorgeous in a fitted white dress. She then gave her son a tight hug before taking her place with the other guests.

“Uncle Paul aka gonna be the best officiant y'all have ever seen,” Simone wrote in an Instagram story.

The event was attended by fellow gymnasts like Aly Raisman, Melanie De Jesus Dos Santos, Madison Kocian, Katelyn Ohashi and Jordan Chiles. 

