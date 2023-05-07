Rumours of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s wedding take off after several hints

She announced her pregnancy not so long ago during her performance at the Super Bowl halftime show

Fans think a secret wedding has taken place between Rihanna and A$AP Rocky after she dropped several hints in her social media captions.

She also wore a wedding dress to the recent MET Gala, for which the theme was Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. She posted a picture of herself after the event with Rocky, who she has a child with, with the caption reading “shout outz 2 the bridal party” and “here comes the bride.”

Along with their son Noah Mayers, they are now expecting another child together. In all of Rihanna’s pictures at the event, Rocky was right by her side, holding her hand.

She donned an ethereal Valentino dress with a sprawling long train that she was assisted with by several others. On top of the dress, she showed off a cape covered in lovely camelia flowers which is a reference to the emblem of Chanel.

The duo originally started dating back in 2020 after working as collaborators and being friends for a long time. Two years after the start of their relationship, Rihanna gave birth to their child.

She announced her second pregnancy not so long ago during her epic performance at the Super Bowl halftime show.