K-pop group Kep1er’s Bahiyyih reveals how she becomes friends with idols

Eunchae asked Bahiyyih to reveal how it is that she manages to befriend so many people

K-pop group Kep1er’s Bahiyyih discusses how she befriends other K-pop idols. She is known by her fans as a social butterfly despite being a rookie, being best friends with Eunchae from Le SSerafim.

Eunchae asked Bahiyyih to reveal how it is that she manages to befriend so many people, but the latter jokingly asked Eunchae how she manages to do the opposite. She then responded more seriously, advising: “You can approach them first! Try it.”

Eunchae admitted that for introverts like her, it’s strange to go up to someone and ask for their phone number. Bahiyyih then gave a better way of going about it: “I once wrote my number on a note to someone.”

Eunchae is in the process of promoting her group Le Sserafim’s latest album Unforgiven which they released on May 1st. Their bold title track of the same name has been trending on social media.

It is their first full-length studio album, including a total of 12 songs with some older tracks making an appearance like Blue Flame and Antifragile along with newer pieces like Unforgiven and Fire in the Belly.