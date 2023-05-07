 
menu menu menu
Royals
Sunday May 07, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William, Kate Middleton sip unknown drink trustingly during street party

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 07, 2023

Prince William, Kate Middleton sip unknown drink trustingly during street party

Prince William, Kate Middleton, who rocked up to a street party in Windsor, seemingly risked their life as they sipped an unknown drink trustingly while mingling with crowed on Sunday.

A woman, at one stage during the festivities, handed the future king King a paper cup with an unknown drink, which William sipped trustingly before passing it on to his wife Kate Middleton.

The Princess of Wales, who also followed her husband and tried the beverage, said: "Oh, that’s lovely." A fan also gave William a can featuring King Charles III.

Some royal fans were in shock to witness the royal couple's move as they took a risk to make people happy during the celebrations.

They were mobbed by the excited well-wishers. The royals shook the hands of many, posed for selfies and also had lengthy conversations with them.

Later, Kate and William mingled with fans for about 45 minutes, with one heartwarming moment showing Kate comforting a young girl who was overwhelmed with emotion to see the royal in the flesh.

More From Royals:

Coronation Big Lunch: Royal family attends street parties in celebrations

Coronation Big Lunch: Royal family attends street parties in celebrations
‘King Charles will be as good as his mother’: Monarch expected to ‘push’ boundaries

‘King Charles will be as good as his mother’: Monarch expected to ‘push’ boundaries
Kate Middleton, Prince William 'late' arrival at coronation ‘irritated’ King video

Kate Middleton, Prince William 'late' arrival at coronation ‘irritated’ King
Prince Harry faces 'new level of embarrassment' on Archie birthday video

Prince Harry faces 'new level of embarrassment' on Archie birthday
Kate Middleton, Prince William mingle with fans at coronation lunch in Windsor

Kate Middleton, Prince William mingle with fans at coronation lunch in Windsor
Prince William's crucial speech at Coronation Concert: Exciting video out video

Prince William's crucial speech at Coronation Concert: Exciting video out
Prince Harry’s entered ‘new low’ territory: ‘So unseemly!’

Prince Harry’s entered ‘new low’ territory: ‘So unseemly!’
Pictures: Prince Harry ‘looked like a spare part’ in Westminster Abbey video

Pictures: Prince Harry ‘looked like a spare part’ in Westminster Abbey
Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry son Archie’s fourth birthday

Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry son Archie’s fourth birthday
Prince Harry’s ‘perilously close to following in his errant aunt’s footsteps’ video

Prince Harry’s ‘perilously close to following in his errant aunt’s footsteps’
Prince William shuns Rose Hanbury to make Kate Middleton happy at coronation?

Prince William shuns Rose Hanbury to make Kate Middleton happy at coronation?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘barely dry on their royal divorce’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘barely dry on their royal divorce’