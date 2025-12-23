Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor delivered first major blow by Met Police

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's crisis has deepened after the Met Police's bold move amid growing public pressure against the former prince.

The former Duke of York has been deprived of his firearms certificate following a visit from Metropolitan Police licensing officers to his royal lodge residence in Windsor in November, according to new claims.

It seems to be the first major blow from the UK police since King Charles stripped him of his royal titles and urged him to leave his luxury royal lodge.

The decision may add to worries of Andrew, who was once a fixture at exclusive shooting gatherings across the country.

Officers from the Met’s firearms licensing unit arrived at the Berkshire property last month to request the disgraced royals to voluntarily relinquish his certificate.

The Met Police spokesman told the Sun: “On Wednesday November 19, firearms licensing officers attended an address in Windsor to request that a man in his 60s voluntarily surrender his firearms and shotgun certificate."

They added: "The certificate was surrendered, and we will not be commenting any further at this stage.”

It's also being claimed that Andrew initially sent a member of staff to speak with the visiting officers before agreeing to hand over his certificate.

There's no reports on whether the police have confiscated weapons from the property, restrictions have reportedly been imposed on storage arrangements and access.

The moves suggests that Andrew will now not be able to do things like use guns on his own or even transport them unless he is under strict supervision.

As per reports, gun licences are routinely reviewed by law enforcers, with officers able to act if the holder experiences a change in circumstances or if public safety concerns arise.