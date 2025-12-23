William, Kate’s firm step to shield children from ancient Christmas rule

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who stole the spotlight at Kate Middleton’s annual Christmas carol concert, will be joining King Charles and rest of the royals for a major gathering at Sandringham.

While Prince William and Princess Catherine’s children are anticipating to reunite with their other cousins they will be the prominent young royals that the public will be waiting to see when they walk out on Christmas Day.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who are doting and protective parents to their three children, had set a strict rule to shield them from some royal traditions, which could probably leave them in distress, a royal chef pointed out.

There are very specific protocols set in place for royals, senior and non-working, young and old alike, which have to be followed to the T. Even with the young age, a royal is expected to be disciplined in the royal stair etiquette, Darren McGrady revealed to Harper’s Bazaar previously.

Darren has experience working for both late Queen Elizabeth II and the late Princess Diana. He explained that the children, in order to learn ‘polite conversation’, had to be separated from William and Kate at meal times.

“Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis had to learn very early on what they can and cannot do,” he said. And until they were old enough to conduct themselves properly, they were not allowed to sit with all the elders at the massive dining table set for the family.

For William and Kate, the move had been made a bid to protect their children from the pressure from avoiding any slip-up. It seems that the children have depicted with their poise that they just might be ready for the big step.