King makes sad comment on grandparents' role as Archie, Lilibet live apart

King Charles reflected on his grandparents' key role as his estrangement from Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet continues.

The monarch was in conversation with presenter Martha Kearney for a special festive episode of This Natural Life, airing on the Radio 4 programme today.

Being an advocate for saving nature for future generations, the King emphasised the importance of introducing children to "rural skills" from an early age.

Speaking of his own experience, he said, I was very small really, I remember it so well. I have very extraordinary memories of my great-great-grandmother, Queen Alexandra’s, wonderful little topiary garden at Sandringham."

He added, "That really fascinated me as a very small child, and I have had this passion for topiary ever since. I also remember my grandmother’s garden at Windsor that had huge associations for me, and I was always able to potter about there."

King Charles said that his introduction to nature so early made him aware of how to protect the planet.

Also, he revealed that he "was just one of those people who generally responded to being outside and looking and observing."

The special part of the interview was when the monarch discussed the role of grandparents in introducing the family's young members to "the wonders of nature.

As per express.co.uk, the host asked if he arranges such activities with his family, to which the king jokingly replied, "I try, but it doesn't always work."

George, Charlotte and Louis are close to the monarch, but his comments left people believing that the King dearly misses his estranged grandkids, Archie and Lili.

Notably, the monarch urged people and policymakers to play sensible roles and put "something back into nature in return for what we take out, so nature should have a bit of a profit."