Prince William promises ‘concrete results’ for big mission as King approves

Prince William’s name was placed in a much lower end of the list when an analysis was conducted over the number of royal engagements undertaken by senior working royals of the family.

The Prince of Wales was ranked on the 7th position with total 202 engagements while the Princess of Wales was at the end with 68. However, it was the King himself who soared through with a whopping 532 engagements despite the ongoing cancer treatment.

While the future king William has been criticised this year for the low number, royal expert Jennie Bond explains that there is strong reasoning behind it.

“I still believe we should cut him some slack,” Bond told The Mirror. “After all, he’s the only working royal to have a young family and the only one to have a wife who has so recently undergone gruelling cancer treatment.”

She noted that there will be enough time for him to “immerse himself fully in the business of monarchy” when he becomes king.

In the meantime, William is taking a rather different approach from his father, who is making up for lost time by taking on multiple meetings in one day. The Prince of Wales is concentrating on “impact” and tends to take single engagement which would bring “concrete results from his involvement”.

This is also a silent approval from the King himself who himself wants to hand over the monarchy in “fine fettle” and is very well aware of the actions and initiatives his heir has taken.