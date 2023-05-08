Nick Cannon calls Mariah Carey ‘Vladmir Putin’

Nick Cannon has just taken fans by surprise, after admitting his relationship with Mariah Carey is more like [Donald] Trump and [Vladimir] Putin.”

The resident funny-man weighed in on everything, during a chat with the Los Angeles Times Sunday.

He began by branding both Mariah Carey and him, “[Donald] Trump and [Vladimir] Putin.”

“Imagine if, like, Trump and Putin had to live in the same house,” he added, while attempting to explain the dynamic he had with Carey during their eight-year marriage.

“It wasn’t even about her and I — we’ve always been good. It was more about us understanding that instead of making it about our relationship and what I want or what you want, we should just do what’s best for the children.”

For those unversed, Cannon shares a set of 12-year-old twins with Carey, namely Moroccan and Monroe.

The most recent additions to his brood include daughter Halo, 4 months, with Alyssa Scott.

The same Scott who lost son Zen to brain cancer at just 5-months-old, back in 2021.