Monday May 08, 2023
Nick Cannon calls Mariah Carey ‘Vladmir Putin’

Monday May 08, 2023

Nick Cannon calls Mariah Carey ‘Vladmir Putin’

Nick Cannon has just taken fans by surprise, after admitting his relationship with Mariah Carey is more like [Donald] Trump and [Vladimir] Putin.”

The resident funny-man weighed in on everything, during a chat with the Los Angeles Times Sunday.

He began by branding both Mariah Carey and him, “[Donald] Trump and [Vladimir] Putin.”

“Imagine if, like, Trump and Putin had to live in the same house,” he added, while attempting to explain the dynamic he had with Carey during their eight-year marriage.

“It wasn’t even about her and I — we’ve always been good. It was more about us understanding that instead of making it about our relationship and what I want or what you want, we should just do what’s best for the children.”

For those unversed, Cannon shares a set of 12-year-old twins with Carey, namely Moroccan and Monroe.

The most recent additions to his brood include daughter Halo, 4 months, with Alyssa Scott.

The same Scott who lost son Zen to brain cancer at just 5-months-old, back in 2021.

