WATCH: Iftikhar Ahmed loves being called 'chachu'

The national cricketers of Pakistan have a very interesting thing about them, which is almost all of them have a nickname. Not only do the cricketers call each other by these names but they are commonly known by cricket fans as well.



For instance, while Pakistan skipper Babar Azam's nick is "Bobby" and all-rounder Shadab Khan's nick is "Shaddy", Pakistani power hitter Iftikhar Ahmed is known as "chachu".

The 32-year-old batter initially got the name for his looks as he looks older than his age. However, the fans now chant this name whenever the cricketer steps in the field or hits a boundary, to cheer him up.

When asked how he likes being called "chachu", Iftikhar said if he would tell honestly, he felt bad for the first time.

"But now, I enjoy a lot when the crowd [shouts the name] like this," he said.



The right-handed batter said that he feels the same spirit as former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi — who was also a power hitter — being called "Boom Boom" in the ground.

"I am seeing the crowd [animated in the same way] for me, so I feel happy," Iftikhar said.

He added that being called "chachu" wasn't something bad or abuse so he enjoys it.

"This crowd supports me and believe me, wherever I go, I get a lot of love," the cricketer said.

Separately, skipper Babar Azam said during a post-match press conference that he sometimes feel embarrassed that Iftikhar was named after "a word" he had said.

However, he said that he believes it was good for Iftikhar as people were happy with him for his good performance in T20Is and ODIs alike.