Millions react to King Charles crowning video

Millions of royal fans have viewed King Charles crowning video on social media after he was officially crowned at Westminster Abbey on Saturday May 6.



The historic event was attended by around 2,300 people including world leaders and foreign royals.

The King was crowned alongside his wife Queen Camilla in a centuries-old ceremony.

Following the ceremony, the royal family shared the video of King Charles crowning on its official Twitter and Instagram handles.

“The Crowning of The King,” the palace posted the video with caption.

In the video, the Archbishop of Canterbury places St Edward’s Crown on the King’s anointed head. The clergy, congregation and choir all cry ‘God Save The King’.

The video has won the hearts of the royal fans on social media.

It has garnered over 13 million views on Twitter and nearly a million on Instagram.

Thousands of others have expressed their true feeling by commenting or pressing the heart buttons.