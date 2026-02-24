King Charles presents Queen Elizabeth prizes for higher education

King Charles led the largest gathering of senior royals at St James’s Palace on Tuesday, since the arrest of his younger brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

His Majesty was joined by Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester for the prestigious presentation of The Queen Elizabeth Prizes for Higher and Further Education.

Charles appeared focused and measured, the Queen composed and attentive as she greeted guests and recipients.

Prince Edward had been expected to attend but withdrew at the last minute after coming down with a cold.

Today’s awards celebrated 19 universities and colleges for their innovative work and excellence across a range of disciplines.

One by one, award winners were recognised for their contributions to education, a cause long championed by the late Queen Elizabeth II and now carried forward by the current monarch.

Highlights included a centre advancing sustainability in the textile industry, a partnership providing higher education within prisons, and pioneering research into Paralympic performance.